In pictures: 6 dead as 11 coaches of Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar

6 people died and 29 people were injured after the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in Vaishali district of Bihar
1 general coach, 1 AC coach B3, 3 sleeper coaches -S8, S9, S10 and 6 more coaches have derailed
Rescue and relief works in progress after the 11 coaches of Seemanchal Express derailed at Sahadai Buzurg station in Hajipur
Train passed Mehnar Road at 3:52 am and derailed near Sahadai Buzurg at around 3:58 am
Railways to give Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to the kin of every deceased, Bihar govt has announced to give Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of every deceased
An NDRF personnel treats an injured passenger after the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed at Hajipur
Prima facie cause of the derailment is rail fracture of CMS X-Ing at Barauni end of station yard
Passengers of the derailed Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express train wait for transportation at Hajipur
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU