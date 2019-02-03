JUST IN
In pictures: 6 dead as 11 coaches of Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar

The Railways has issued helpline numbers - Sonpur 06158221645, Hajipur 06224272230 and Barauni 06279232222, Patna-06122202290, 06122202291, 06122202292, 06122213234

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

6 people died and 29 people were injured after the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in Vaishali district of Bihar

1 general coach, 1 AC coach B3, 3 sleeper coaches -S8, S9, S10 and 6 more coaches have derailed

Rescue and relief works in progress after the 11 coaches of Seemanchal Express derailed at Sahadai Buzurg station in Hajipur

Train passed Mehnar Road at 3:52 am and derailed near Sahadai Buzurg at around 3:58 am

Railways to give Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to the kin of every deceased, Bihar govt has announced to give Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of every deceased

An NDRF personnel treats an injured passenger after the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed at Hajipur

Prima facie cause of the derailment is rail fracture of CMS X-Ing at Barauni end of station yard

Passengers of the derailed Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express train wait for transportation at Hajipur

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 15:23 IST

