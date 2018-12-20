CBI arrests veteran journalist Suman Chattopadhyay in Bengal chit fund scam

-
The CBI has arrested senior journalist Suman Chattopadhyay for his alleged involvement in chit fund scam in West Bengal, officials said Thursday.
It is alleged that Chattopadhyay, editor of leading Bengali daily Ei Samay, has taken money from some of the chit fund owners, they said.
He was called to the probe agency's Kolkata office for questioning where he was taken into custody, they said.
