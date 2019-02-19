Aero India show to take off Wednesday

The 12th edition of Asia'spremier Air show ' India-2019' will begin at air force station here on Wednesday with 61 metal birds, including HAL's Light Combat all set to roar in the city skies.

The five-day long biennial event, which will showcase India's air defence prowess, will alsoact as a platform for companies, the defence sector and government to forge new alliances and contracts.

The tragic death of a pilot from IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran during a rehersal earlier on Tuesday has cast its shadow on the show.

This edition of was marked by controversy with reports about it being shifted to Uttar Pradesh,which had taken a political colour, as the Congress-JD(S)led government in the state had hit out at the BJP led Centre against the alleged move.

Besideds the Tejas, the HTT-40 (Basic Trainer Aircraft), first indigenously upgraded Hawk Mk132- named as Hawk-i, Civil Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH),Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) are scheduled to fly in the air show.

Also, aerobatic teams like India's (ALH-Dhruv) and UK-based Yakovlevs are expected to enthrall the audience.

On static display will be HAL's Light UtilityHelicopter (PT-1), Light Combat Helicopter (TD-2), Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra) and ALH MICU (Medical Intensive CareUnit).

The SU-30, Rafale, Fighting Falcon, Super Hornet and the mighty Stratofortress bomber will be part of the air show.

The official website said a total of 61 would be on display and 403 exhibitors would be part of the show.

CEO's round table, drone Olympics, startup manthan and (to celebrate women achievers) will be some of the highlights of Aero India-2019.

