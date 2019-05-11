Chris Pine to lead thriller 'Violence of Action'

Hollywood star is set to headline the cast of upcoming independent black ops action-thriller "Violence of Action".

According to Variety, is directing the film from a script penned by J P Davis.

The film is set to get into production later this year.

Pine will play the role of a man who has been involuntarily discharged from the Marines and joins a paramilitary organisation in order to support his family.

He travels to with his team on a black ops mission to investigate a mysterious threat, but finds himself alone and hunted in Eastern Europe, where he must fight to stay alive and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.

Thunder Road and are attached as producers, while STXinternational is handling worldwide distribution.

