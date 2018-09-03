Christina Grimmie's mother Tina dies of breast cancer

Grimmie's mother, Tina, has died of

The comes two years after the singer, age 22, was gunned down by a deranged fan following a concert performance in

The Grimmie family announced the Tina's demise on Sunday.

"We are saddened to announce the loss of our beloved Tina, also affectionately known as 'Mama Grimmie' to the millions of fans of Grimmie around the world. She will be missed immensely," the family said in a statement.

" fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years, even until her final hours with family by her side. While this is a bittersweet moment for us as a family, particularly after losing two years ago, we rejoice at the thought that and Christina are united once again in the presence of our Lord and Savior," it continued.

Christina's brother tacked gunman and was praised for preventing further injury or loss of life.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)