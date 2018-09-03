Christina Grimmie's mother Tina dies of breast cancer

Singer Christina Grimmie's mother, Tina, has died of breast cancer.
The news comes two years after the singer, age 22, was gunned down by a deranged fan following a concert performance in Orlando.
The Grimmie family announced the Tina's demise on social media Sunday.
"We are saddened to announce the loss of our beloved Tina, also affectionately known as 'Mama Grimmie' to the millions of fans of Christina Grimmie around the world. She will be missed immensely," the family said in a statement.
"Tina fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years, even until her final hours with family by her side. While this is a bittersweet moment for us as a family, particularly after losing Christina two years ago, we rejoice at the thought that Tina and Christina are united once again in the presence of our Lord and Savior," it continued.
Christina's brother Marcus tacked gunman Kevin James Loibl and was praised for preventing further injury or loss of life.
