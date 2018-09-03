Internet Society inks pact with ISPAI to secure Internet infrastructure

The Society (ISOC) Monday said it has partnered with Service Providers Association of (ISPAI) to undertake activities to promote security of network infrastructure in to make the web safe for businesses and consumers alike.

The agreement signed today will see the two partners undertake initiatives and activities in to promote 'Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security (MANRS)' -- a programme whose objective is to improve the resilience and security of the routing infrastructure.

"Cyber security is one of the top concerns for users in the region and unsecure routing is one of the most common reasons for malicious threats...With the explosive growth of the Internet in India and the region, it is imperative that we work towards building secure routing infrastructure by adopting MANRS," Regional Bureau (Asia Pacific) told

He added that has similar partmerships with operators in and the US, but this is the first time the organisation has partnered an industry association to reach out to a larger audience.

Both and ISPAI share a mutual vision of an that enables innovation and social opportunities.

"Routing security is vital to the future and stability of the Internet and MANRS provides simple but concrete steps for network operators that enable dramatically improved and reliability," Singh said.

According to India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in), 50,362 cyber security incidents took place in India in 2016 compared to 49,455 in the previous year. These incidents included phishing, website intrusions and defacements, virus and denial of service attacks amongst others.

Rajesh Chharia, of ISPAI, said the agreement is aimed at helping tackle the growing number of cyber security incidents in India.

"The number of in India is skyrocketing and it is expected to double by 2021. However, there are growing concerns over cyber security and data security and the recent malware threats have impacted many globally," Chharia said.

The government is taking measures to spread awareness about cybercrime and building capacity for safety measures, and the adoption of MANRS and association with ISOC will help ensure a for all, he added.

Chharia said ISPAI will organise meetings, seminars, workshops and conferences on routing security for its members as well as non-members.

ISOC has already conducted a network security workshop during the inaugural meeting (INNOG). More such workshops will be organised in different parts of the country, he said.

The initiatives will focus on filtering (to help prevent propagation of incorrect routing information), anti-spoofing (preventing traffic with spoofed source IP addresses), coordination (timely communication and coordination among peers) and encouraging network operators to publish routing data to make the global system more resilient.

