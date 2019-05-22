CIAL ready to provide consultancy to member countries of ISA

Limited (CIAL) Wednesday expressed its readiness to provide to airports of themember countries of (ISA).

As part of ISA's initiative to find out suitable models to be incorporated to achieve its plan of massive deployment of solar energy, a delegation consisting of 40 ambassadors/ high commissioners visited today, a CIAL release said.

Cochin International airport, the world's first to be fully operated on solarenergy, has been identified by ISA as one of the models.

The visitwill give a boost to CIAL's effort in taking its project to the next level, contributing globally as a consultant, the release said.

"CIAL would convene an international summit for the Managing Directors of the airports of members countries to decipher possibilities of repeating the CIAL model in the global level," ISA said.

The high-profile delegation reached CIAL at 10 AM on Wednesday and held discussions with CIAL authorities.

"The company is all set to provide consultancyservice to the member countries.

We are glad to know that other countriesare keenly interested in our solar model. We have no qualms in sharing withthem the technical know how of establishing solar power plants at theirairports," V J Kurian, of

CIAL achieved power neutral status in August 2015 and won 'Champions of the Earth award' in 2018, the highest environmental honour instituted by the

At present CIAL's total installed capacity is 40 MWp producing 1.63 lakhs unit of power a day, whereas the requirement stands at 1.53 lakh units.

The delegation comprised ambassadors/high commissioners of 25 African countries, including Egypt, Senegal, and and also from countries like France, Brazil, Chile, Malaysia, and

ISA is an alliance of 74 countries initiated by and and formed in 2015, sharing the ambition to undertake joint efforts required to reduce the cost of and the cost of technology and to mobilise more than US $ 1000 billion of investments needed by 2030 for massive deployment of solar energy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)