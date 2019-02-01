Australia's Test century drought ended by Burns

A Test century-drought stretching through the home summer series against and was finally ended on Friday by Joe Burns, who became the first Australian to reach three figures since October.

The opener, in his 16th Test, brought up his ton off 147 balls on a batting-friendly wicket in the second Test at

It was the first for since Usman Khawaja's 141 against in in October and only the second century an Australian has scored since the fifth Ashes Test in almost 13 months ago.

Before Burns made his mark, Travis Head's 84 in against was Australia's highest score in five home Tests this season.

Head was also closing in on a century in and was 86 not out.

