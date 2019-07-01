JUST IN
Business Standard

CIL output rises marginally to 45.08 mn tonnes in June

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coal production rose marginally to 45.08 million tonnes in June this year, but offtake declined by 1.6 per cent to 48.86 million tonnes in the same month, state-owned CIL said Monday.

The production was at 44.87 million tonnes, while the offtake was 49.64 million tonnes during June 2018, Coal India said in a BSE filing.

During April-June period of this fiscal, coal output remained almost flat at 136.96 million tonnes, as against 136.86 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

The offtake stood at 153.29 during April-June of this year when compared to 153.47 million tonnes in the same period last year, the filing said.

The company said this is a provisional combined data from its eight subsidiary companies.

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 22:30 IST

