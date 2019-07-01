CIL output rises marginally to 45.08 mn tonnes in June

Coal production rose marginally to 45.08 million tonnes in June this year, but offtake declined by 1.6 per cent to 48.86 million tonnes in the same month, state-owned CIL said Monday.

The production was at 44.87 million tonnes, while the offtake was 49.64 million tonnes during June 2018, Coal India said in a BSE filing.

During April-June period of this fiscal, coal output remained almost flat at 136.96 million tonnes, as against 136.86 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

The offtake stood at 153.29 during April-June of this year when compared to 153.47 million tonnes in the same period last year, the filing said.

The company said this is a provisional combined data from its eight subsidiary companies.

