Coal India production not to exceed 640 million in FY20: Official

The state-run miner had a target to produce 660 million tonnes of coal in 2019-20 as against 607 million tonnes produced in the last fiscal

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Hit by disruptions due to a prolonged monsoon, mining major Coal India Ltd's production in the current fiscal will not exceed 640 million tonnes, a top company official said on Thursday.

The state-run miner had a target to produce 660 million tonnes of coal in 2019-20 as against 607 million tonnes produced in the last fiscal.

"We are trying our best to reach close to 660 million tonnes, but given the circumstances, we don't think we will able to cross 640 million tonnes," Coal India Chairman A K Jha told PTI.

Production loss in five months during the monsoon was a major reason that dragged down the miner's production, the official said.

Coal India has targeted February and March to achieve the highest production and strategy for it is already in place, he said.
First Published: Thu, January 30 2020. 19:00 IST

