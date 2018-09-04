JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Kremlin criticises Trump's warnings about attacking Idlib

Rupee plunges 37 paise to close at fresh record low of 71.58 vs dollar
Business Standard

Circular Railway services stopped after bridge collapse

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Circular Railway services was affected after the collapse of a section of a bridge at Majerhat in south Kolkata on Tuesday, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

EMU local train services were suspended from 4.45 pm owing to the collapse of a portion of the bridge, the official said.

However, train services in the Sealdah-Budge Budge section, which also passes under the bridge, was not affected, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 18:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements