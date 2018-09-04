Circular Railway services stopped after bridge collapse

Circular Railway services was affected after the collapse of a section of a bridge at Majerhat in south Kolkata on Tuesday, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said.
EMU local train services were suspended from 4.45 pm owing to the collapse of a portion of the bridge, the official said.
However, train services in the Sealdah-Budge Budge section, which also passes under the bridge, was not affected, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
