Citizenship Bill stir: Protesters booked for raising anti-India slogans in Tripura

police on Monday slapped charges against a group of people for allegedly raising anti- slogans during a protest rally organised by tribal bodies and attended by several political leaders in the state six days ago against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The rally organisers, however, said the January 30 protest was peaceful and the allegation was baseless.

The bill, passed in Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, and after six years of continuous residence in India, instead of 12, even if they do not possess the documents required for it.

Protests against the bill have rocked the entire northeast, including the BJP-ruled Several organisations and political parties in the region have claimed that the legislation threatens the identity, language and culture of the indigenous people.

On January 30, (MACAB), a political platform of seven tribal organisations, organised the rally in Khumulwng, the headquarters of Tribal Areas Autonomous Territorial Council, about 20 km from Agartala.

A said a group at the rally shouted slogans that amounted to

"Around 40 people raised slogans like 'Bye Bye India, Hello China', which is not acceptable. We are in the process of collecting the video footage and other documents," said Pran Krishna Das, sub-divisional of Jirania in district.

Among those who attended the rally were members of Indigenous of Twipra, Twipra Student Federation, Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura-(Tipraha), National Conference of Tripura, Tripura Peoples Front and Schedule Tribe cell of the opposition

Several political leaders, including Jagadish Debbarma, MACAB convener and Aghore Debbarma, had joined the rally.

"Jagadish Debbarma, and along with their supporters are involved in a criminal conspiracy to promote and hatred between racial groups and for this, they have defied the provisions of Act as well," the FIR filed by sub-inspector said.

Reacting to the sedition case, the MACAB convener said, "It was a peaceful protest in a democratic environment. A false allegation has been made to suppress the voice of the indigenous people. I condemn it and it is a violation of freedom of expression."



The INPT general secretary, too, said the allegation was baseless.

But said his party has come to know that 30-40 people were "planted" at the protest rally by "certain elements" to raise anti- slogans.

He declined to comment on the identity of the people who shouted the slogans or who planted them.

