CKB Logistics selects Ramco Systems's logistics suite

: Enterprise provider Systems Tuesday said Indonesia's logistic service provider PT. Cipta Krida Bahari has rolled out the first wave of ERP (enterprise resource planning) to digitise supply chain, financials and warehouse operations

The signing of deal with CKB is a milestone for Systems which forayed into the Indonesian market in 2017.

Targeted at third-party providers, freight forwarders and courier service providers, Ramco's Logistic Suite would be covering modules to manage finance, rating and billing, assets and transport at CKB Logistics, a press release said here.

"An ERP built for logistics service providers was an unchartered market opportunity. We embarked on building this comprehensive suite to address the LSPs and have found very good traction," Venketrama Raja said.

"The successful go-live at CKB will be a key milestone in our logistics ERP journey", he said.

Commenting on the tie-up with Ramco Systems, CKB Logistics president-director said, "With Ramco's solutions, we aim to have a unified system that can centralise our organisation-wide operations, ensuring streamlined and automated flow of information".

"With Ramco, we plan to scale up our processes and push our system's efficiency to greater heights aligning with our strategic vision", he said.

As the continues to flourish, demand for better in was on the rise, the release added.

