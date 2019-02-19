'Killer' immune cells may lead to universal flu vaccine

Scientists have identified 'killer' immune cells that can fight all known strains of virus, a "game-changing result" that could lead to a universal, one-shot against the potentially deadly

These microscopic killers are white blood cells that can maintain a memory of previous exposure to a strain, said researchers from the in Australia.

If they recognise an invader, these cells start an immune response to target and kill off the virus -- stopping the infection, they said.

Despite hopes that the 'memories' of killer cells -- formally known as CD8+T cells -- could be used to create a that would last for life, previous studies have shown that these cells could only mount a repeated attack against strain A.

In a study published in the journal Nature Immunology, scientists revealed game-changing results -- the 'killer cells' can actually fight all strains, A, B and C.

"Our team has been fascinated by the killer cells for a long time," said Katherine Kedzierska, a at the

Working with in China, the team studied the immune responses of patients to the first outbreak of the avian-derived H7N9 virus (bird flu) in in 2013.

This outbreak was contracted directly from birds and was dominated by the type A virus. It hospitalised more than 90 per cent of infected people and killed more than 35 per cent of them.

The research found that those patients who recovered within two to three weeks had robust killer CD8+T cell responses, whereas those who died had a diminished presence of the 'killer' cells.

"So our next step was to discover how their protective mechanism worked, and if it had potential for a vaccine," said Kedzierska. The is composed of protein coat that covers its in its core," said PhD candidate

The team analysed which parts of the were common in strains A, B and C in order to find out which would be the best target for a universal

When infected, our cells dissect the and use a protein called HLA to present parts of the virus (peptides) on the cell surface, alerting the immune system that they have been compromised.

This HLA and viral peptide combination act as a passport or a unique identifier, known as an epitope.

'Killer' cells recognise it, triggering them to kill off the infected cell.

The researchers focused on which epitopes were common among all three flu strains.

"We started with 67,000 viral sequences to look for epitopes common among all the flu These tens of thousands were eventually narrowed down to three epitopes that were cross-reactive, that is they are common to all flu viruses," Koutsakos said.

"We identified the parts of the virus that are shared across all flu strains, and sub-strains capable of infecting humans," he said.

Having established which sections of the virus were conserved or cross-reactive, the researchers then conducted tests to establish if those viral parts did produce a robust immune response.

These flu virus epitopes were found in blood samples taken from healthy humans, and influenza-infected adults and children.

The research team next conducted tests on mice by using the peptides responsible for activating the killer cells as a form of

"Our test studies revealed remarkably reduced levels of flu virus and in the airways in animal models," Koutsakos said.

"These results show that killer T cells provide unprecedented immunity across all flu viruses, a key component of a potential universal vaccine," Koutsakos said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)