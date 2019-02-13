Intuition Systems Introduces Cloud-based IVEPOS Enterprise With Multi-store Management for Large Restaurants and Retail Enterprises With up to 100 Stores

-
/ -- Bengaluru-based Intuition systems is a leading player serving a niche POS segment, specifically SMBs such as quick serve restaurants (QSRs) and retailers across southern India. Now, large enterprises including big restaurant chains and multi-store retailers can also benefit from Intuition systems' cloud-based IVEPOS Enterprise billing and ERP system. Through introduction of advanced cloud-based multi-store management suite, now more than 100 stores can be managed from one singular dashboard platform.
Through IVEPOS' new enterprise and dashboard application, now large chains and retailers can do the following:
Access to real-time data anytime, anywhere through IVEPOS advanced off-line data capture and cloud capabilities Monitor multiple locations from a centralized IVEPOS dashboard app Access data for products, inventory, micro-inventory, customer, vendor and reports for every establishment, every device, every location with one dashboard app Make changes by single or multiple locations from one singular platform Manage employees throughout multiple locations Using detailed AI enabled reports that include sales volume, top items, customers, product and shopping history, retailers can manage the needs and effectively operate a single store or the enterprise regardless of the number of locations. Currently, Intuition Systems is expanding across tier-1 and tier-2 cities of south India with a growing number of retail and restaurant partners including Just Bake, Waffle Magic, Milkshake Theory, G-Cube etc.
Anand Asaithambi, CEO of Intuition Systems, said, "We have built a successful POS and business management product for a niche F&B category, especially the small and medium restaurants and retailers. Now with introduction of our advanced cloud-based system, big restaurants, bakeries, caf chains and retailers with multiple stores in multiple locations can benefit. Previously expensive, bulky and complicated legacy systems are used for this purpose. Now with IVEPOS mobile billing and ERP system, multiple locations can be managed from one platform anywhere, anytime."
About Intuition Systems:
Intuition Systems is India's leading all-in-one POS and business management company. The intuitive AI and cloud-enabled POS product provides and facilitates payments, billing solution, ERP, CRM, and business management solution to salon & spa, restaurant, pharma & healthcare, grocery stores, apparel & footwear, and other retail.
