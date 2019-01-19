'Claim of highest growth rate under NDA based on bogus numbers produced by Niti Aayog'

Former minister P Chidambaram rejected the ruling BJP's claim of achieving the highest growth rate under the NDA government on Saturday, saying it was based on "bogus numbers" produced by the Aayog.

The senior took to to say that these numbers were rejected by every of repute.

"The BJP's claim of 'highest growth rate' under NDA is based on the bogus numbers produced by Aayog," he wrote on the microblogging website.

Chidambaram claimed that the CSO numbers published earlier and those released by the in August last year were the only credible ones.

"UPA 1 years (2004-2009) were the best growth years since Independence and in fact the best ever," he said.

Another senior leader, Ahmed Patel, also took to to criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's economic policies.

"In 4.5 years, India's debt increased by 50% to 82 lakh crore. Reckless spending & creating liabilities for future governments are key features of their so called 'Gujarat Model'," he said in a tweet.

