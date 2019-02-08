CBI moves HC for enhancing security amount to be furnished by Moin Qureshi to travel to UAE, Pak

The CBI on Friday approached the High Court seeking enhancing of additional security from Rs two crore to Rs six crore which controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi, accused in a cheating and corruption case, has been asked to furnish to travel to UAE and

The matter has been listed for February 11.

Recently, Qureshi was allowed by a trial court to travel to the UAE from February 15-23 for attending the Gulf Food Festival and from March 6-20 to to attend his niece's wedding.

The trial court had directed Qureshi to furnish an additional security of Rs two crore in the form of and warned that in case of violation of any of the conditions imposed, the amount would be forfeited.

He was also asked to surrender his passport within 24 hours of his arrival in the country.

However, the CBI moved the high court urging that the security amount be raised from the Rs two crore amount to Rs six crore on the grounds that earlier the trial court had permitted a co-accused to go abroad on furnishing FDR or for Rs six crore.

The CBI claimed the trial court order was "non-speaking" and added that even after taking note of December 18, 2018 order relating to a co-accused, the lower court reduced the condition by directing Qureshi to furnish FDR/ for a sum of Rs two crore instead of Rs six crore.

In a 'non-speaking' order, the reasons are not given



The ED and CBI had opposed before the lower court Qureshi's plea to travel abroad on the apprehension that he may not return to face the trial.

The trial court had said it was not disputed that the accused has travelled abroad in the past on many occasions with the permission of the court and except for the "apprehension" of the ED and the CBI that Qureshi may not return to face the trial or join investigation, there is "no serious contest" to his applications.

The CBI had urged the court that stringent security conditions be put as has been put by the High Court.

In the application, Qureshi had sought permission of the court to travel to UAE from February 9-24 to meet buyers and attend the Gulf Food Festival for purposes of promoting and growing his business and to and in March to attend a relative's wedding and to permit him to retain his passport between the trips to obtain visa for

The plea had said that the visit to and was essential for his family ties.

The court had in 2017 granted him bail in a case in which the ED had alleged that Qureshi was involved in hawala transactions through Delhi-based hawala operators Parvez Ali of Turkman Gate and M/s South Money Changer (DAMINI) in Greater Kailash-1.

The ED has challenged the bail order in the high court which is pending.

The CBI had lodged a case against him after the ED and Income Tax department's probe into money laundering allegations against Qureshi, in which ongoing investigations have allegedly revealed involvement of senior public servants.

The probe agency had earlier alleged that money has been sent abroad by the accused from one of the witnesses in the investigation through hawala channels in exchange for help provided to him in a CBI case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)