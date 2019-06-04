ClearTax launches automated software for filing annual GST returns

Online tax portal launched automated software for annual returns form for 2017-18 fiscal.

Annual sales return form is an aggregated summary of all the GST returns from July 2017 to March 2018 and has to be filed by June 30, 2019.

ClearTax's solution automates this entire process by auto-calculating almost the entire form, the portal said in a statement.

"We have already done initial tests with a small group of CAs and the markets have shown an outsize interest in our software and have already started thousands of return per day already," ClearTax Founder & said.

