Delhi Police holds condolence meet to express solidarity with families of jawans killed in Pulwama

organised a condolence meeting on Friday to express solidarity with the families of the personnel killed in the Palwama terror attack.

Officers observed a two-minute silence and prayed for the speedy recovery of the (CRPF) personnel who were critically injured in the attack.

The meeting, chaired by Amulya Patnaik, was attended by officers of all ranks, a said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into their bus in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

More than 2,500 personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the at Latoomode in Awantipora in south around 3.15 pm.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)