Close shave for Seer as hydrogen balloons explode during fair

The Suttur Math seer and few other people had a narrow escape Tuesday when several balloons, filled with hydrogen, caught fire and exploded at Suttur in Mysuru, about 150 km from here, police said.

The seer suffered "very minor burns," they said.

Some other people suffered burns and were rushed to the nearby hospital.

"They are all stable," a said.

The incident happened during the ongoing six-day annual Suttur Fair which commenced on February 1.

Hundreds of people had thronged the fair to witness the much awaited wrestling competition and the organisers had planned to inaugurate it in a grand way.

Around 100 balloons filled with gas were brought by the organisers and given to the of the Suttur Math, Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji, and other guests to be released, to mark commencement of the competition.

An eye-witness said prior to releasing the balloons, a torch was brought by some sportsmen from Mysuru to the wrestling arena and the flames came in contact with the balloons which burst.

People ran helter-skelter following the explosion.

