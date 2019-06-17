Cloud cover, gusty winds protect Delhi from heat

A cover cocooned the national capital Monday, offering relief from the sweltering heat, with the weatherman predicting the temperatures will remain below normal for another three-four days.

The local Meteorological (MeT) office said gusty winds and a cloudy sky kept the mercury in check. The city recorded a high of 33 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, and a low of 28 degrees Celsius.

Traces of rainfall were recorded at isolated places. Humidity levels oscillated between 50 and 54 per cent, it said.

Similar conditions will prevail in the city for another three-four days. The mercury will hover between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius.

