2 die after being struck by lightening in J&K

Two persons, including an 18-year-old woman, were killed due to lightening in separate incidents in and districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

(18), a resident of Najan village in Sumbal area of north Kashmir's died when she was struck by lightening outside her house, an said.

While Mohammad Yousuf Mir, a resident of Bakura area of central Kashmir's was struck by lightening while he was working in his field, an said, adding that he died on the spot.

