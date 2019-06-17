Operation to retrieve bodies from AN 32 crash site remains suspended due to bad weather

The operation to retrieve bodies of the 13 air warriors onboard the ill-fated that crashed in remained suspended for the third consecutive day due to bad weather, officials said Monday.

Due to heavy rains and low clouds no helicopter could take off on Monday, an said.

A rescue team had recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) of the Russian-origin at the on Friday.

Bad weather is hampering helicopters from performing winching operations which are mandatory for all the rescue operations and recovery of mortal remains, the said.

"Heavy rains and dense clouds are hampering the operations. The location of the is in on a hill which is making the retrieving operation more difficult," another added.

The official said that despite inclement weather and treacherous terrain, the rescue team of the Indian Air Force, the and locals were trying their best to retrieve the bodies of the air warriors.

The Indian on Thursday said all 13 people on board the had died.

The transporter aircraft was going from Jorhat in to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with on June 3 when it lost contact around half-an-hour after taking off.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)