Cluster University gets new V-C

The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed C L Chandan as the vice-chancellor of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cluster University in Mandi, an official spokesperson said Wednesday.
His appointment has been made for a period of three years or attaining the age of 65, whichever is earlier.
Earlier, Chandan was rendering his services as a professor and dean of the school of management at Bahra University in Solan district.
