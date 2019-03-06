JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Parking problem blocking prosperity of Delhi: SC

Data theft case: T'gana govt forms SIT; LOC issued against IT
Business Standard

Cluster University gets new V-C

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed C L Chandan as the vice-chancellor of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cluster University in Mandi, an official spokesperson said Wednesday.

His appointment has been made for a period of three years or attaining the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

Earlier, Chandan was rendering his services as a professor and dean of the school of management at Bahra University in Solan district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 20:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements