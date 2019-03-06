Defence minister to visit Jammu on Thursday

-
-
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit the Jammu region on Thursday and will take stock of the situation of areas along the Line of Control, an army officer said.
Her visit comes amid a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the last few days.
During her visit, the defence minister will dedicate to the nation two important bridges constructed by the army in Jammu's Samba and Akhnoor sectors, the officer said.
She will first inaugurate the Bein bridge near Chak Lala in Samba district and later the Dhok bridge in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, he said.
The officer said the Union minister will review the security situation in the region, especially in areas along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC).
There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India's preemptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured in over 60 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch last week. PTI TAS
