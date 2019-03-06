Pak got worried after IAF air strike, tried to enter India but was chased back: Rajnath Singh

Wednesday said the IAF air strike in disturbed the neighbouring country to such an extent that their planes tried to enter only to be chased away.

He was speaking at an event organised by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), where he laid the foundation stone of six schools.

"Terrorists killed 40 CRPF jawans. The way the jawans entered and destroyed terror camps there, it could not have been done by a weak nation but a powerful country," Singh said.

He slammed those who are questioning the success of the air strike and said "issues related to national pride should not be questioned".

"Many people are asking when jawans went there how many people they killed. I want to ask them, 'After dropping bombs, should they have stayed there and counted the casualties?' Nobody can question the fact that the fighter planes had gone there and dropped bombs," he said.

The said the planes had gone to drop bombs and not flowers and the air strike worried to such an extent that they tried to enter

"The air strike got Pakistan worried. If nothing had happened, why was Pakistan disturbed...Their planes tried to enter but we chased them back. The issues related to national pride should not be questioned. The entire country should stand united when it is the question of national pride," he said.

Singh said India has become the fastest growing economy and it is now being acknowledged as a powerful nation across the world.

He emphasised on imparting moral education to children and said teachers should teach values to students.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)