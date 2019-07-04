CM joins devotees in observing Rath Yatra festival

Thousands of devotees Thursday thronged near the famous Jagannath temple, built more than three centuries ago at Dhurwa here, to pay obeisance on the occasion of Rath Yatra festival.

The devotees observed the day with offering prayers and other rituals in front of the chariot of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra before it rolled towards mausi ma bari, some distance away.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, leader of opposition and former chief minister Hemant Soren and former union minister Subodh Kant Sahay joined thousands of devotees wearing traditional attire to offer prayers.

Das said that he prayed to the Lord Jagannath to shower blessings on the poor, labourers and farmers, besides praying for a good monsoon.

The dharam Rath is a pious confluence of unity and devotion, Das said.

Jagannath temple, which is situated atop a small hillock here, was built by King Barkagarh Jagannathpur, Thakur Ani Nath Shahdeo in 1691 and a fair is organised to mark the day.

