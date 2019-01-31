Man gets 10 years RI for sexually assaulting boy, girl

A local court Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 10-years and seven-years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minors.

convicted the man in two separate cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the IPC.

The accused got 10-years in jail for sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy and a seven-years sentence for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on August 23, 2016, Additional Public (PP) K said.

The sentences will run concurrently, Reddy added.

According to the prosecution, the girl was dragged to an isolated plot by the accused and sexually assaulted.

A couple of hours later, he sexually assaulted the boy after luring him with a chocolate, the prosecution said.

The accused had claimed that he was suffering from mental illness since 2012 but no authentic documents (medical report) were filed in support of his claim, the added.

Therefore, the court held that his contention did not hold water, the said further.

The girl and the boy had identified the accused while also helped in nailing him, the prosecutor added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)