CM seeks speedy action on setting up new railway zone at Vizag

N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the Centre seeking expeditious action on setting up a new railway zone at in accordance with the provisions of the State Reorganisation Act, 2014.

BJP leaders from the State had met and in two days ago and requested that a positive decision be taken on the railway zone.

Against this backdrop, the wrote to Goyal on February 25, a copy of which was released to the media Tuesday.

"Keeping in view the State Reorganisation Act-2014, I had already requested to expedite the action required for formation of new railway zone in the successor state of Andhra Pradesh at bringing the four divisions Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and under the purview of zone," the said.

Visakhapatnam (Waltair Division) was currently under Railway with headquarters at Bhubaneswar and all the districts of north Andhra were under Visakhapatnam Division, Naidu said.

A committee of senior railway officers had been constituted to examine the establishment of new railway zone.

The committee has taken into consideration all relevant issues, including impact assessment, on creation of the new railway zone in the state of AP, according to Naidu.

"The committee has also been asked to consult various stakeholders, including Members of Parliament, State Governments, etc. The committee after deliberation has submitted its report and in view of the complexities involved the issue is under further detailed examination," he said.

In this context, Naidu sought speedy action for establishing a new railway zone at Visakhapatnam in accordance with the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)