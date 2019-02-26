FIFA bans referee from Tanzania for life for taking bribes

says its ethics committee imposed a life ban on referee of for taking bribes.

says Mbaga was also fined 200,000 Swiss francs ($200,000). It is unclear how can enforce fines for unethical behavior.

Without giving details of the bribery, FIFA says Mbaga breached the 2009 version of its code of ethics though the investigation was opened only in July last year.

Mbaga has reportedly been linked to match-fixer of Singapore, who was involved in providing referees to corrupt international friendly games for betting scams.

Perumal's schemes included fixing warmup games for before it hosted

Mbaga had been on FIFA's international list of referees approved to handle national team games.

