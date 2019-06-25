CM urges Indian diaspora to invest in HP

Tuesday urged the Indian diaspora in the to invest in owing to its peaceful and advantageous environment for the business, an said.

Thakur invited investment while addressing the members of the People of and Industry in during his maiden visit to the UAE, he added.

Hailing the entrepreneurial spirit of Indians, he requested them to be part of the growth story of

also made a strong pitch for investments in the hilly state and assured the potential investors of all possible support and assistance.

Addressing the Himachali people in earlier on Monday evening, he said the people of Himachal have succeeded in creating a special place for themselves throughout the world with their hard work and honest nature.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)