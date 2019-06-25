CPCB stops Ansal Properties' township project, imposes fine of Rs 14.6 cr

The Board (CPCB) has directed to stop all construction activities for its township project in for violation of environmental norms and also asked the to pay Rs 14.69 crore as compensation.

In its order dated June 18, the apex body held the builder guilty of discharge of untreated waste for 281 days in its 604 acre residential complex at Sushant Lok, Phase 1, in

The CPCB directed the of the firm "to stop all the construction/expansion activities in Sushant Lok, Phase 1, with immediate effect".

The company's could not be immediately contacted for comment.

According to the CPCB, the builder has encroached green areas and is illegally extracting ground water without a No Objection certificate (NOC) from the (CGWA).

The was also seized of the matter and the CPCB, in pursuance to the NGT's order, issued directions to the State Board (HSPCB) and the CGWA to also separately levy environmental compensation for the violations.

The CPCB has also directed the Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Haryana, to revoke environmental clearances, if granted, and also not let undertake any expansion activity till it complies with all the directions.

The pollution control body also asked the Electricity Board to stop power supply for any further expansion of the residential complex.

The builder was asked to submit an action plan to the CPCB "regarding rectification of shortcomings... action taken report be submitted along with necessary documentary evidences..."



On September 19 last year, the tribunal had directed a joint committee comprising officials from the Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana, the Delhi School of Planning and Architecture, the CGWA and the to furnish a report on the issue.

The committee, in its report, had said that the sewerage system was not proper and even rain water harvesting system for houses was not provided.

It said maintenance of roads, footpath and parks was not up to the mark and system of collection of solid waste was not as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

