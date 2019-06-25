JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

CPCB stops Ansal Properties' township project, imposes fine of Rs 14.6 cr

French restaurant run by Argentine chef crowned world's best
Business Standard

Maharashtra: Man arrested for raping 85-year-old woman

Press Trust of India  |  Jalna 

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra's Jalna district Tuesday for allegedly raping an 85-year-old woman.

Abasaheb Tanpure, the accused, allegedly raped the woman who lives alone at her house in Wadona village in Partur tehsil Monday night.

After she filed a complaint in the morning, Tanpure was arrested.

The victim was admitted to agovernment hospital in Aurangabad. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 22:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU