Maharashtra: Man arrested for raping 85-year-old woman

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra's district Tuesday for allegedly raping an 85-year-old woman.

Abasaheb Tanpure, the accused, allegedly raped the woman who lives alone at her house in Wadona village in Partur tehsil Monday night.

After she filed a complaint in the morning, Tanpure was arrested.

The victim was admitted to agovernment hospital in Aurangabad. Further probe is on.

