Giant-size Napoleon Wrasse fish draws huge response at exhibition

Napoleon Wrasse, one of the world's biggest reef fishes, was the cynosure of all eyes at the exhibition of marine life at the Central Marine Research Institute (CMFRI) here, an said on Wednesday.

The (Cheilinus undulates), which can grow up to 3 metres, is listed as endangered on the (IUCN) Red List and is known to live for around 50 years.

The one on display weighs 35 kg.

A collection of marine species such as sea hares, flying squid, horse shoe crab, sea snakes, sea birds, pearl oyster, sea cow, sharks, penguin, dolphins and others was also displayed.

The sea hare is known for its high medicinal value, especially in the

The is the national designated registry of marine species which has around 3,000 marine specimens.

The museum opened its doors to mark the 72nd of the institute on Tuesday.

The visitors also displayed keen interest in understanding the functioning of the age laboratory of the CMFRI.

The laboratory uses state-of-the-art equipment to estimate the age of the and the scientists explained to the visitors the various stages involved in the process.

