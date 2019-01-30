Joint fisheries management plans for Afro-Asian nations mooted

An international workshop on and aquaculture that ended here on Wednesday called for regional cooperation among member countries of (AARDO) to develop joint management plans to achieve sustainable development of the in Afro-Asian countries.

The 15-day workshop was attended by delegates from and 12 other countries and was held at the (CMFRI).

Delegates from Oman, Lebanon, Taiwan, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia, Libya, Zambia, Malawi, Mauritius, and felt the need for mutual cooperation of AARDO nations to launch better initiatives.

Research institutes like CMFRI have been asked to come up with technical inputs to develop strategies for addressing issues such as deterioration of fish stock, marine pollution, overfishing and climate change.

CMFRI said the institute was keen to offer all assistance required for integrated policy formulations and collaborative research works with the member countries of AARDO.

"CMFRI is eying international collaboration to carry out joint research efforts to understand the focal issues pertaining to the marine fisheries sector of different Afro-Asian countries", said Gopalakrishnan.

The (AARDO) is an inter-governmental organisation in the field of agricultural and rural development with its headquarters in Currently 33 member countries from and are part of AARDO.

--IANS

sg/mr

