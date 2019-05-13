COAI, ETSI team up for telecom standardisation

Industry body (COAI) and have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster closer co-operation on telecom standardisation.

A European standardisation organisation, is not-for-profit body with over 850 member entities gobally and offers an open and inclusive environment to support development, ratification and testing of globally applicable standards for Information and (ICT) systems and services across various sectors.

The was signed by Rajan S Mathews, of and Luis Jorge Romero, of

"ETSI and have a common objective to perform and promote, directly or indirectly, regional and international standardisation with the aim of contributing to the establishment of global information infrastructure," a joint statement said.

Seconded European Standardization Expert, the of ETSI, will work closely with to strengthen their relationship and foster a closer co-operation on common-agenda items between them, and promote ETSI- cooperation on standards-related issues.

"This partnership will allow us to have a regular and continuous dialogue between and to strengthen the standardisation efforts in the field of ICT, through various workshops, conferences and meetings, Mathews said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)