Coal India Q3 net profit jumps 50 pc to Rs 4,566 cr on higher income

State-owned Coal Tuesday said its consolidated net profit rose 50 per cent to Rs 4,566.81 crore during the third quarter ended December 31, on higher income.

The company had posted Rs 3,042.68 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago, Coal said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 26,209.13 crore from Rs 22,820.88 crore in the year-ago period.

During October-December 2018, the company said, its total expenses were at Rs 19,181.06 crore as against 18,172.78 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Production during the quarter stood at 155.97 million tonnes as against 152.73 MT.

Shares of the company Tuesday ended up 1.92 per cent at Rs 222.95 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)