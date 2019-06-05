Coast Guard conducts underwater clean-up programme for first

: The Eastern region for the first time conducted an underwater clean up programme in near the coast to commemorate World Environment Day.

units under Eastern region were conducting various awareness programme on coastal clean-up and extensive plantation drives.

World Environment Day is observed on June 5 every year to raise awareness about importance of healthy and green environment.

In association with private agency Dive India, Coast Guard conducted underwater debris clean-up near Kovalam coast, an official release said.

During the two-hour long clean-up operation, Coast Guard said it managed to remove nearly 500 kg of trash, it said.

"This is the first time efforts are made in Indian waters for underwater clean-up to remove sunken debris, nets to promote World Environment Day," it said.

The being the nodal agency for oil spill response in maritime zone has a mandate for protection of marine environment.

