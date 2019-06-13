Coast Guard helicopter rescues armyman off Goa beach

A 26-year-old armyman was rescued by the (ICG) Thursday after he was swept into the sea here.

The Pune-based Army personnel (name not disclosed), who was holidaying in Goa, slipped from the rocks and fell into the choppy waters near in district.

A of Drishti Lifesaving Services, which guards the state's beaches, tried to reach him but the high waves made it impossible, said its

Another threw a rescue tube for the man to cling onto and the control room was alerted.

A helicopter was rushed to the spot and a team led by the Coast Guard's rescued him.

His condition was said to be stable.

Beach lifeguards, meanwhile, rescued three persons in the coastal state since Wednesday.

Two tourists were rescued off the beach in Calangute in district, while another man was rescued from in

