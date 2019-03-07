Goa to use 'micro air abrasion' technology to clean antiques

Precious archaeological antiques in will now be preserved in a better way with the help of the Italian 'micro air abrasion' cleaning technology, an has said.

The modern technology is already being used worldwide for various conservation purposes, he said.

" is the first state in the country to try the use of this technology for cleaning archaeological antiques," the from the archives and archaeology department claimed.

The coastal state has a rich collection of old artefacts and antiques, including from the Portuguese era.

The micro air technology, so far being used in the industrial sector for cleaning heavy machines, is a minimum invasive technique to preserve objects without causing any physical harm, the said.

"As a pilot project, the technology will be used for the upkeep of antiques and artefacts at the historic Cabo de Rama fort in South district and and in district," he said.

This cleaning over the traditional sand blasting method as it is "much safer and helps in preserving objects for a longer period", he added.

