Sonowal urges Gadkari to expedite construction of bridges over

Sarbananda Thursday urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister to expeditiously start work of the series of bridges over Brahmaputra, including Jorhat-

requested Gadkari to begin construction work of the bridges under Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for North Eastern states, an official release from the said.

The called on the in the National capital and discussed the status of the highways in under NHAI and NHIDCL and stressed on linking the north and south banks of Brahmaputra, while linking with both sides, it added.

" observed that construction of a involving a bridge connecting will enable expeditious development of the river island along with development of the areas located in the north and south banks of the seamlessly," the CMO said.

Gadkari informed in the meeting that preliminary work involving the construction has been completed and very soon it the project will start on ground, it claimed.

PWD Minister drew the attention of the for expeditious completion of four-lane works and proper maintenance of the existing stretches of Highways in the state.

Sonowal stated that due to slow paced construction of several stretches of the NH, people are facing a lot of encumbrances.

Besides, the raised the issue of indifferent attitude on the part of some contractors, resulting in sluggish progress of the construction work.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)