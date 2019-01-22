Cognizant's D'Souza named chairman of WEF IT and Electronics Governors community

Tech firm on Tuesday said its Vice and CEO has been named of the and Electronics Governors community at the World Economic Forum's annual meet in Davos,

"The and Electronics Governors community is a group of leaders dedicated to ensuring the long-term sustainability of their industry and society.

"A key focus for the community in 2019 will be addressing the industry's challenge of trust and being responsible stewards of data and the many technologies and markets of industry firms, including artificial intelligence," said in a statement.

D'Souza said that the and Electronics Governors community is an effective platform to help the industry address some of the challenges that arise with technology becoming central to and daily life.

"I look forward to working with my peers to identify our agenda and advance key industry initiatives in 2019," he said.

The annual meet in brings together the heads and members of more than 100 governments, top brass of global companies, leaders of international organisations as well as prominent cultural, societal and thought leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)