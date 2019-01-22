Police rescue kidnapped girl within 24 hours in J-K's Reasi

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A 15-year-old girl was rescued within 24 hours of her kidnapping in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said Tuesday.

The girl's father filed a complaint on Monday, alleging that his daughter was kidnapped by Ghulam Qadir of Bherh Kunderdhan village from a wedding in district's Chassana area, a police spokesman said.

Police soon launched an operation to nab the accused and rescue the girl. Officials found her and has arrested the accused.

The girl has been handed over to her parents, while the search for the accused's accomplices is underway, he said.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 18:40 IST

