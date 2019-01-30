ISRO selects 10 firms for transfer of Lithium-ion technology

The Indian Space Research Organisation has selected ten companies for transfer of its

The selected firms are- Amara Raja Batteries Limited, Chittoor,Bharat Electronics Limited, Pune, Carborundum Universal Limited, Kochi, Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, Gurgaon, GOCL Corporation Limited, Hyderabad;



GOCL Corporation Limited, Hyderabad,National Aluminium Co Limited, Bhubaneswar, Sukhbir Agro Limited, New Delhi, Tata Chemicals Limited, Mumbai, and Thermax Limited, Pune, ISRO said on its website.

ISRO will intimate further modalities to all the applicants through individual communications, it added.

In June, ISRO had issuedRequest for Qualification (RFQ) in connection with the technology transfer, containing a brief description of the qualification aspects, technology transfer process, timelines and other relevant details.

In August, the space agency had said it has received response from 141 companies to its RFQ.

ISRO's VSSC has successfully developed and qualified ion cells of capacities ranging from '1.5 Ah to 100 Ah' for use in satellites and launch vehicles.

According to the space agency, lithium-ion (Li-ion) is one of the "most promising" electro chemical storage technologies owing to its high voltage, high density, long life cycle and high storage characteristics.

It finds wide applications in electronic gadgets, tele-communication and as well as in

Recent progress in has made it the favorite power source for electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

According to ISRO, with the successful deployment of indigenous ion batteries in various missions, VSSC is planning to transfer this technology to the industries to establish production facilities for producing ion cells to cover the entire spectrum of the country's power storage needs.

Floating the RFQ, ISRO had earlier said, "This initiative is expected to enable Zero Emission Policy of and accelerate the development of indigenous electric vehicle industry.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)