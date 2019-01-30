CONCOR signs pact with Russia firm to explore logistics opportunities

State-run Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Russia's JSC RZD to explore opportunities in the sector.

"An MoU (memorandum of understanding) has been signed between and JSC RZD Logistics, Russia, for exploring the opportunities in Russia, and International corridors, including but not limited to the International North South Transportation Corridor," it said in a BSE filing.

was incorporated in March 1988 under the Companies Act and commenced operation from November 1989 taking over the existing network of 7 inland container depots (ICDs) from the Indian Railways.

Currently, it has the largest network of 81 ICDs or container freight stations in (73 terminals and 8 strategic tie-ups).

