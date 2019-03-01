Colin Farrell to star in Kogonada's next 'After Yang'

is all set to collaborate with for his next project "After Yang".

Kogonada, the South Korean-born American filmmaker, is best known for his 2017 directorial debut "Columbus", starring and Haley Lu Richardson, which was immensely praised by the critics.

"After Yang" is based on Alexander Weinstein's short story "Saying Goodbye to Yang" and follows a father and daughter as they try to save the life of their robotic family member.

The project, which hails from A24, will be produced by and her Per Capita Productions alongside Cinereach, according to The

Farrell, who most recently starred in Steve McQueen's "Widows", will be next seen in film "Dumbo". He also has Guy Ritchie's action crime movie "Bush" and Jessica Chastain-starrer "Eve".

