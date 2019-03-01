JUST IN
Colin Farrell to star in Kogonada's next 'After Yang'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Colin Farrell is all set to collaborate with director Kogonada for his next project "After Yang".

Kogonada, the South Korean-born American filmmaker, is best known for his 2017 directorial debut "Columbus", starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson, which was immensely praised by the critics.

"After Yang" is based on Alexander Weinstein's short story "Saying Goodbye to Yang" and follows a father and daughter as they try to save the life of their robotic family member.

The project, which hails from A24, will be produced by Theresa Park and her Per Capita Productions alongside Cinereach, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Farrell, who most recently starred in Steve McQueen's "Widows", will be next seen in Disney film "Dumbo". He also has Guy Ritchie's action crime movie "Bush" and Jessica Chastain-starrer "Eve".

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 11:25 IST

