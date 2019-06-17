JUST IN
Business Standard

College girl dies, parents seek Siddha doctor's arrest

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Over 100 people squatted in front of the government hospital here seeking immediate arrest of a Siddha practitioner for alleged misdiagnosis leading to the death of a college girl, police said Monday.

The 20-year-old Sathyapriya, a student of Government Arts College here, had been suffering from menstrual problem for the last one year and approached the Siddha practitioner here for treatment, after failing to get a cure from different doctors.

Since there had been no improvement in the condition, the parents had lodged a complaint against the practitioner Gurunathan a month ago for providing wrong treatment.

As the condition of Sathyapriya started deteriorating last week, she was admitted to the Government hospital here, where she died in the early hours of Monday.

The aggrieved parents, along with a large number of relatives, squatted in front of the hospital demanding immediate arrest of Gurunathan for providing the wrong treatment, and also against the police who failed to take action on the complaint.

Senior police officials, who arrived at the spot convinced the protestors to disperse, after assuring them of action.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 15:50 IST

