College student gangraped in West Singhbhum district

A 20-year-old college student was allegedly raped by eight youths in West district, police said Tuesday.

The woman was returning from to with her boyfriend on a motorcycle when the accused stopped them near Tekrahatu on Sunday evening..

They thrashed the boyfriend and then dragged the woman towards the bushes and allegedly raped her, Sub-Divisional Police (Sadar), said.

The boyfriend of the woman informed a highway police patrolling team of station about the incident, the SDPO said, adding that the police team rushed to the spot but the accused ran away on seeing the approaching police vehicle.

On the basis of statement given by the woman the police has registered a case, he said.

On the directive of the of Police, Chandan Kumar Jha, a special police team headed by Pandey was formed to apprehend the culprits.

The police arrested two of the accused on Monday, the SDPO said, adding hunt was on to nab the other six accused, who are at large.

