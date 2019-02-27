India lose to Uzbekistan 0-1 in Turkish Women's Cup football

The Indian women's football team put up a fight before going down 0-1 to in their first match of the Turkish Women's Cup in Alanya, on Wednesday.

An early goal by Uzbekistan's Burhanova Malika (4th minute) made the difference as struggled for the equaliser in the remainder of the game.

was by far the attacking of the two sides and the Indian defence, led by had to toil hard to keep them at bay.

A 25th-minute substitution by saw Jabamani Tudu replace at the left-back position. mounted a few attacks after the substitution, but the Uzbek defence was up to the threats.

The Indian eves came out with more conviction in the second half with Dangmei Grace looking to use her long-range shooting abilities but to no avail.

Defenders and came to India's rescue mid-way through the second half with crucial clearances.

India had the golden chance to draw level with just six minutes from regulation time, but striker missed the target from inside the penalty area.

Soon after, Chhibber also failed to hit the target from close range.

India's said the early goal proved to be the undoing for her team.

"We were unlucky to concede a goal early on, and that cost us in the end. Our girls showed a lot of heart and played really well against quality opposition like Uzbekistan," said Maymol.

"Perhaps if we had taken our chances, the result may have been different.

