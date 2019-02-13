Concentrating on work, learning more about Cong structure: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi, whose husband is being questioned by the ED, said Wednesday these things will keep happening, but she will concentrate on her work.

The remark by the party's for east came after she was asked about the ongoing (ED) probe in connection with a money laundering case against

On Tuesday, Gandhi had accompanied to the ED's office where he was grilled by the probe agency in a separate case related to an alleged land scam in Rajasthan's district.

"These things will keep on going, I'm doing my own work," she said early this morning after holding a marathon meeting with party workers here.

Vadra was interrogated for over eight hours by the in on Tuesday and his mother Maureen Vadra, was also present. The is being questioned on Wednesday as well.

On her meeting with party workers, Priyanka said she is happy to see the enthusiasm of party workers.

"I am learning a lot about the organisation and how it is structured. I am getting views on how to fight the elections," she told reporters.

